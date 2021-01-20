 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Jacksonville High School Drill Team Will Perform at Inauguration

by Cyd Hoskinson (WJCT News)

Photo: Lance Asper

Jacksonville’s Andrew Jackson High School’s Air Force JROTC Flying Lady Tigers are among the more than 50 performers participating in this year’s virtual Presidential Inaugural Parade Across America.

This is the first year the all-female drill team has been in existence. So being chosen to showcase the City of Jacksonville and to represent the State of Florida is a high honor.

Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Keziah Hill says her team practiced long and hard for the opportunity to perform on the national stage.

“Originally, it was going to be in Washington. But of course, we still had to work hard to get into it. And we did. So it’s an honor to be a part of it.”

The Flying Lady Tigers shot their video for the virtual Parade Across America in front of Friendship Fountain on Jacksonville’s Southbank.

The parade starts at 3:15 this afternoon and will be livestreamed on social media and on the Biden Inaugural website.


