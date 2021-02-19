Ivanka Trump Not Running For Senate Next Year

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Ivanka Trump is not planning to challenge Senator Marco Rubio in next year’s GOP Primary.

The New York Times first broke the news on Thursday that President Trump’s eldest daughter would not run for US Senate in Florida.

An unnamed campaign spokesperson told The Times that the Rubio campaign has known for weeks that Ivanka Trump wouldn’t pose a challenge in 2022.

Many in the GOP have expressed support for a Trump Senate bid.

Speculation about the Trump family’s political future continues. But the former president is not giving any clues as to how that might look.

He recently said it was too soon to talk about running again in 2024.