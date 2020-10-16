 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


It’s Time to Vote, Central Florida: Early Voting Begins Monday in Most Counties

Photo: Glen Carrie

Early voting begins in Florida on Monday ahead of the general election. Here’s what voters need to know.

Monday marks the first day of early voting in Florida, an important swing state in November’s presidential election. 

A valid photo ID with a signature is required to cast a ballot. These include a drivers license, U.S. passport and student ID. 

Residents without an ID will vote using a provisional ballot. The signature on their ballot must match the signature on their voter registration record.

Early voting runs through Nov. 1 in most counties. Voters should consult their Supervisor of Elections’ website for a list of early voting sites and dates. 

In Orange County, the Amway Center will be used for the first time ever as one of twenty early voting sites. The arena is open from 8 am to 8 pm daily from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will cast his ballot there on Monday.

Here Are The Early Voting Sites Across Central Florida


