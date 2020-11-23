 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
It’s Time to Spread A Little Cheer: The Orange County Mayor’s Toy Drive Will Collect Toys For Kids Throughout December

by (WMFE)
Photo: Orange County

The kickoff at Downey Park and Silver Star Recreation Center today runs until 3 pm.

Whole families in vans dropped off bags of baby dolls and action figures, while a dad and his son on their bike contributed airplane sets. 

County Mayor Jerry Demings says in-person donations will be accepted at fourteen county parks and six local fire stations through December 14. 

“We have a number of our large employers who have permanently furloughed many workers here within this community. So that means that the rest of us have to step up to the plate who have the ability to help those various families.”

Demings said residents can also make online donations through Roonga, a virtual gift-giving platform through December 7. 

“So most of the toys that are being collected this year are going to be given away to our neighborhood centers for families, as well as to Wraparound Orange, to the Orange County Public Schools’ Kids Closet.”

Gifts of money, cash or plush toys cannot be accepted. Each family who donates in person will receive a bag of PPE.

Here’s a list of the donation sites: 

And some shopping inspiration:

  • Books
  • Basketballs
  • Soccer balls
  • Model cars
  • Trucks
  • Sporting equipment
  • Craft kits
  • Junior board games
  • Dolls
  • Barbie sets
  • Lego sets
  • Tonka toys
  • Action figures and sets
  • Skateboards
  • Helmets
  • Tea sets

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

