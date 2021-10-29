 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
It’s time to say goodbye: Old Winter Park Library will close this weekend, to make room for the new

The library has been at the 460 E. New England Ave. site since the 1970s. 

Ahead of the move to the new building, the original Winter Park Library will close permanently starting Halloween day, with operations stopping today, Friday, October 29th, at 6 pm. 

The new library building, located at 1052 W. Morse Blvd. in Winter Park, will open on Monday, December 13th. 

Library hours will be Monday through Thursday 9 am until 9 pm and Friday and Saturday 9 am until 6 pm. 

Any items that are currently checked out, won’t need to be returned until December 15th. And there will be no fines or late fees processed during this time.

Patrons can continue to check out ebooks and audiobooks and stream music, movies and TV online using their Winter Park Library account. 

The City of Winter Park is still determining how the old library site will be used. 


