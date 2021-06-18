It’s Time to Do the Numbers: The Weekly Florida Department of Health Coronavirus Report is In
Florida added more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases over the last week according to the latest figures from the department of health.
In a now once-a-week report, Florida recorded 10,095 new coronavirus cases this week, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 2,310,881.
That represents a 3.3 percent positivity rate.
The state also added 290 new deaths over the past week, bringing the death toll to 37,555 people.
In Orange County, there were 769 new cases, at a 3.2 percent positivity rate.
Some 373,438 people got the COVID-19 shot over the past seven days throughout the state. So far, over 10.6 million Floridians have gotten inoculated.
