Central Florida News


It’s Time to Do the Numbers: The Weekly Florida Department of Health Coronavirus Report is In

by (WMFE)

Photo: Mika Baumeister


Florida added more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases over the last week according to the latest figures from the department of health. 

In a now once-a-week report, Florida recorded 10,095 new coronavirus cases this week, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 2,310,881. 

That represents a 3.3 percent positivity rate.

The state also added 290 new deaths over the past week, bringing the death toll to 37,555 people. 

In Orange County, there were 769 new cases, at a 3.2 percent positivity rate.

Some 373,438 people got the COVID-19 shot over the past seven days throughout the state. So far, over 10.6 million Floridians have gotten inoculated. 

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

