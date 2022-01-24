 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


It’s STEM Day on Tuesday at the Florida Capitol: A time to advocate for more funding for science museums

by (WMFE)

Photo: Orlando Science Center


The Orlando Science Center and other science museums throughout the state of Florida will be at the Capitol Tuesday to advocate for more funding.

These educational institutions have continued to face financial challenges during the pandemic including a drop in attendance and individual donations.

In a statement the center says the last two years have, “reminded all of us that science matters now more than ever. Science literacy not only leads to a better understanding of life’s problems, but it promotes the development of skills to help solve them.” 

Representatives will engage legislators in hands-on experiments to show how museums can spark a lifelong passion for STEM and help grow Florida’s tech workforce.

Other participants include the Tallahassee Museum, and Museum of Science and Discovery in Ft. Lauderdale. 

Events run from 10:00 am to 3 pm in the Capitol Courtyard and Rotundas and the public is welcome to attend. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP