It’s STEM Day on Tuesday at the Florida Capitol: A time to advocate for more funding for science museums

You’re invited to #STEMday at the Capitol! Join us January 25 for interactive activities & demonstrations, and see first-hand how science museums spark lifelong curiosity and build essential 21st-century skills for the next generation of STEM innovators! pic.twitter.com/OaeYvW2YAU — Orlando Science Center (@orlandoscience) January 21, 2022

The Orlando Science Center and other science museums throughout the state of Florida will be at the Capitol Tuesday to advocate for more funding.

These educational institutions have continued to face financial challenges during the pandemic including a drop in attendance and individual donations.

In a statement the center says the last two years have, “reminded all of us that science matters now more than ever. Science literacy not only leads to a better understanding of life’s problems, but it promotes the development of skills to help solve them.”

Representatives will engage legislators in hands-on experiments to show how museums can spark a lifelong passion for STEM and help grow Florida’s tech workforce.

Other participants include the Tallahassee Museum, and Museum of Science and Discovery in Ft. Lauderdale.

Events run from 10:00 am to 3 pm in the Capitol Courtyard and Rotundas and the public is welcome to attend.