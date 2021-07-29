 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
‘It’s Mutual’: This Is How BTS’ Fans Put Their Money And Hearts Behind The Band

by Nell Clark (NPR)

People walk past a poster showing members of the K-pop group BTS in Seoul on October 12, 2020. It's one of the most popular bands in the world, with an extremely devoted fan base.
Image credit: Jung Yeon-Je


How do these seven Korean men generate about half a percent of the entire South Korean economy? No, it isn’t the boxes and boxes of hair dye BTS members must go through.

The answer: They do it through their intensely devoted fans.

NPR’s The Indicator from Planet Money went searching for what’s behind the world-conquering k-pop band’s massive influence. They found it all comes back to the symbiotic relationship between BTS and their fanbase, called ARMY.

The band drives enormous sales for partnerships with brands like Louis Vuitton and McDonald’s; they drive a ripple effect of Korean cultural learning and enormous charitable donations.

Click here to listen to or read the full episode. Come for the fascinating analysis of how BTS moves the economic needle, stay for a very original cover of “Butter” by The Indicator team.

And if you need a “Spring Day” rendition to get you through this Thursday, we’re partial to this Tiny Desk version.

This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

