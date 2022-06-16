It’s not just you. It’s hot outside. Here’s how to stay safe during the latest heat wave

AdventHealth Centra Care continues to treat people for heat-related illnesses as the “real feel” temperatures rise above 100 degrees in Central Florida.

Heat related illnesses are preventable. Whether relaxing indoors, working in the yard, or enjoying one of the 175 @FLStateParks, keep yourself hydrated. 🏖☀️ pic.twitter.com/Jnw2qNvIwZ — Florida Dept. of Health (@HealthyFla) June 15, 2022

AdventHealth Centra Care is reporting an increase in people coming into the urgent care centers to be treated for heat-related illnesses over the last month.

Director Dr. Tim Hendrix says workers who have to be outside in the heat should make sure to hydrate, take frequent cool-down breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas and be on the lookout for signs of heat stroke in themselves and others.

“If you’re feeling lightheaded, if you’re feeling a little shaky. Get in, get checked out either at urgent care or if you’re in the emergency room because it may be more serious. And then if you’re any level of confusion, you know, if you’re, if your skin is dry, if you’ve stopped sweating. And if you’re getting to that point of heat stroke, that usually needs to be recognized by your co-workers because you may not recognize it at that point, but you need to call 911 and get to the emergency room right away.”

Hendrix says employers can help by making sure employees have access to water and energy drinks and giving them an opportunity to work in the shade or under a covering.

He says there’s also one simple indicator people can look for to see if they’re drinking enough fluids:

“If your urine is dark yellow then you’re probably not drinking enough fluids to stay ahead of it. So, as odd as that sounds, that’s a good indicator of whether you’re taking in enough fluids throughout the day during your job.”

For more tips for staying safe in the heat, click on the link.