It’s down to the final three: Orange County Schools weeks away from picking superintendent

The Orange County School Board has chosen three candidates from the 14 original applicants to move forward in the superintendent search process. 

The three candidates are Maria Vazquez, Peter B. Licata, and Rafaela Espinal. 

Vazquez and Licata already lead schools in Florida. Vazquez is the Deputy Superintendent of Orange County Schools and Licata is the Superintendent of Palm Beach Schools. 

Espinal is the only out-of-state candidate on the list. She’s an assistant superintendent in the New York City Schools. 

The board will conduct individual and group interviews with the candidates throughout the month of June, ultimately choosing a superintendent at their meeting on June 28th. 

Contract negotiations with outgoing Superintendent Barbara Jenkins’ replacement will follow on June 29th. 

For a list of the candidates, or to read their CVs, click on the link. 


