It’s Demings vs. Rubio on Tuesday night in first and only debate before November election

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign event with members of south Florida Latino communities, in Miami, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Demings is running against Republican Senator Marco Rubio in the midterm elections. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)


Democratic Representative Val Demings and Republican Senator Marco Rubio face off tonight in their first and only televised debate ahead of November elections.

Demings will face off against Rubio in an hour-long televised debate on Tuesday, just days before early voting opens throughout the state.

The former Orlando police chief is vying for incumbent Rubio’s seat in the Senate, which he’s held onto since 2010. 

The debate begins at 7 pm tonight. It will be televised from Lake Worth, Florida on the campus of Palm Beach State College. 

According to the Florida Division of Elections, nearly 14.5 million Floridians have registered to vote this year in the general election.

The general election in Florida is scheduled for November 8th. Floridians have until October 29th to request a vote-by-mail ballot. 

Congresswoman Demings will face off against Senator Rubio in November

 


