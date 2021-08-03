 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
It’s Been a Minute With Sam Sanders: Emilia Clarke On Mothers Of Madness And Dragons

by Sam Sanders (NPR)

Photo: Actress and author Emilia Clarke. Robert Ascroft/Narrative PR


The “Mother of Dragons” is out with a new comic book, Mother of Madness. Actress Emilia Clarke talks with guest host Ayesha Rascoe about superpowers in real life and fantasy, her career-launching role in Game of Thrones and how Hollywood has changed since her first season as Daenerys.

This episode was produced by Liam McBain. It was edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.


