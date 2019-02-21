 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space


Israeli Moon Lander Launches From Cape Canaveral

by (WMFE)

SpaceIL's "Beresheet" lander ahead of its mission to the moon. Photo: SpaceIL

An Israeli spacecraft is set to launch to the moon from Cape Canaveral Thursday night on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It’s the first private lander to head to the moon.

The kitchen-table sized lander was designed by the non-profit group Space-I-L on about a 100 million dollar budget of mostly private donations.

It’s called Beresheet, which means “in the beginning” in Hebrew. It’s hitching a ride to space on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which is also launching an Indonesian communication satellite and an experiment for the U.S. military.

UCF planetary scientist Phil Metzger said the mission is laying the groundwork for future small landers.  “It’s exciting because the technological progress means we’ll have a lot more missions going into space, going to the moon, getting data.”

If successful, Israel will join only three countries to successfully land on the moon – the US, Russia, and China.

Metzger said the launch signals the start of a new space race. “Everybody is interested to see what happens in that competition – which companies survive, which companies develop revenue streams and stay in business for the long term.”

Liftoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. and weather remains favorable.


