Isaias Forecast Track Shifts Closer To Florida’s East Coast

Newly-formed Tropical Storm Isaias is nearing the Dominican Republic this morning with heavy rain and gusty winds, and is forecast to slowly strengthen after it passes the island.

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says a shift in the forecast track has occurred and it has significant implications for Florida this weekend.

“Overall, most track models have shifted east and are now favoring Isaias either over the Peninsula or even just offshore in the Atlantic this weekend,” said Hawthorne.

“More adjustments are likely, but for now, increasing seas and squally weather are becoming more likely especially over the Peninsula some time Saturday.”

The official Hurricane Center forecast has the system as a strong tropical storm as it passes at its closest point to the state.

Forecasters and Emergency Management officials are strongly encouraging preparation because of the potential changes in both the forecast track and strength of the storm.