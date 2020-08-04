 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Isaias downgraded to tropical storm over eastern North Carolina

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Shashank Sahay

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Isaias has been downgraded to a tropical storm again after making landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to an official with the National Hurricane Center.

Robbie Berg, a hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center, told The Associated Press, “Now that the center has moved further inland into east North Carolina, the winds are now coming back down, so it has been downgraded back to a tropical storm.”

Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith told WECT-TV that the storm set off flooding and sparked five home fires.

Duke Energy reported hundreds of thousands of power outages as heavy rains and winds battered areas including Wrightsville, Kure, and Carolina beaches in Wilmington, North Carolina.


