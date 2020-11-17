Iota Makes Landfall in Nicaragua As Latest Cat 5 to Form on Record

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Iota made landfall late Monday evening along the coast of Nicaragua as a category 4 hurricane.

The storm briefly achieved category 5 intensity for a few hours on Monday, the only hurricane to do so during the 2020 season and the latest in the season a category 5 has formed in the historical record. Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says catastrophic conditions are likely in Central America, even as Iota weakens quickly.