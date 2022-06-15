Inventory of homes for sale increased sharply last month in Orlando metro area

The Orlando Regional Realtor Association says an unprecedented 44% increase last month in the inventory of homes for sale is a sign the market is beginning to level out.

The inventory was at 3,851, including 2,998 single-family homes on the market.

Meanwhile, higher interest rates are making it harder for Central Florida families to afford a new home.

The Realtor association’s newly released numbers show a continuing increase in home sales in the Orlando metro area.

The median sale price also increased, to about $380,000, in May.

Meanwhile, the average interest rate on a 30-year fix-rate mortgage has climbed to 5.87 percent, according to Bankrate.com.

David Harrison, a professor of real estate at the University of Central Florida, says the recent rate increases add $300 to $400 a month to the mortgage payment for typical home sales in the Orlando area.

“Now with interest rates already up a couple of percentage points,” he says, “it’s basically about $100,000 less home that the typical family can afford in Orlando right now.”

Harrison says the impact on affordability will create “strong headwinds” for the housing market.