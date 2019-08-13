 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: What’s Next For Puerto Rico; Community Partnership Schools; Update On The Guardianship Program

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

Wanda Vasquez, Puerto Rico’s former Justice Secretary, was sworn in as governor of the island last week, bringing some stability after weeks of protest that prompted the exit of former governor Ricardo Rosello. 

Can Vasquez build trust with Puerto Rican residents frustrated and angry with political corruption, and with the slow pace of recovery after hurricane Maria?  

On this episode of Intersection, we’ll talk to Miami Herald reporter Bianca Padro Ocasio, who was in Puerto Rico covering the protests. 

Then– community partnership schools take a holistic approach to education, by bringing together healthcare and other community resources. 90.7’s Brendan Byrne talks with UCF’s Amy Ellis, and Jarvis Wheeler with the Children’s Home Society of Florida about this unique approach, and new funding to grow the program. 

And with the spotlight on Florida’s guardianship program after the death of a 75 year old man who had a Do Not Resuscitate order filed against his will– we’ll have a conversation with the Orlando Sentinel’s Monivette Cordeiro about her reporting on the case– and what steps are being taken to address problems with the troubled program. 

 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP