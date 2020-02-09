Intersection: What’s Changed At TSA 12 Months After Rob Henry’s Death

February 2nd marked one year since the suicide of Transportation Security Administration officer Robert Henry at Orlando International Airport.

In the aftermath of Rob Henry’s death questions were raised– including about the workplace culture at TSA. An investigation by WMFE’s Abe Aboraya and Danielle Prieur uncovered allegations of abuse and retaliation at TSA, and followed up on some of the changes in culture that Rob’s death has prompted at TSA.

On this episode of Intersection– we take a look back at the last 12 months and ask– what’s changed and what happens next?

We’ll bring you two panel discussions recorded last week in front of a live audience at the Orlando Public Library’s Melrose Center.

First we’ll hear from a panel of journalists who covered the story. 90.7’s Danielle Prieur and Abe Aboraya, Spectrum News 13 reporter Asher Wildman, and journalist and photographer Isaac Babcock.

Then we’ll talk to some of Rob’s friends and colleagues: Brenda Shearer, Stan Tuchalski and Joe Donadio.

We’ll also hear from mental health consultant Ryan Gallik and from Congressman Darren Soto about legislative changes to improve the working conditions of TSA officers. And we’ll talk to the president of the Union representing Orlando TSA officer, Deb Hanna.