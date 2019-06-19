 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: What The Trump Re-election Campaign Launch Means For Orlando; Drivers Licenses For Teens In Foster Care

by (WMFE)

President Trump’s re-election campaign launch brought thousands of spectators to the Amway Center, and protesters too. 

Some fans had camped out in front of the venue days in advance of the rally. 

On this episode of Intersection we were joined by political analysts Frank Torres and Jeremy Levitt.

Then- for youth in Florida’s foster care system, getting a driver’s license can be a challenge. Keys to Independence is trying to change that. For the last four and a half years, the state funded program has helped hundreds of older teens get driver’s licenses and learner permits. Danielle Levine and David Finucan explain how the program works.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

