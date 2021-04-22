 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: What The Chauvin Verdict Means For Florida Activists; Justice Peggy Quince Discusses The ‘Anti-Riot’ Bill; Orlando’s Transportation Future

by (WMFE)

Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

After the guilty verdicts in the trial of the former police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd, activists who have been protesting police brutality since last summer say there’s still much more work to be done. 

Maxwell Frost with March for our Lives says the verdicts delivered accountability rather than justice. On this episode of Intersection we speak with Frost about what the George Floyd case means for those in Florida who are marching for social change. 

The ‘Combating Public Disorder’ bill, nicknamed the ‘anti-riot’ bill, is now law. Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill this week, surrounded by invited law enforcement officers. 

DeSantis and proponents of the bill say it’s a necessary safeguard against lawlessness and rioting. Opponents call it unconstitutional and an attack on free speech. 

Former Florida Supreme Court justice Peggy Quince has been an outspoken critic of the bill. She joins us to talk about this and other legislation she says is problematic. 

The future of transportation and urban design in Orlando could include flying taxis along with electric scooters- and a park under I-4. Orlando’s new transportation director Tanya Wilder joins us for a conversation about getting from A to B in the city beautiful. 


