Intersection: What Biden’s First 100 Days Could Mean For Central Florida’s COVID-19 Fight; The Economy & Immigration
The Biden-Harris administration inherits some huge challenges- including the twin threats of the pandemic and the recession. On this episode of Intersection, we’ll look at what the first 100 days of the new administration could mean for Central Florida.
Dr. Amesh Adalja of Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security; Justin Senior with the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida and WMFE health reporter Abe Aboraya join us to discuss the coronavirus response- policy and logistics. Can this administration deliver on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days?
After the roller coaster of the last four years for recipients of the Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals policy– and for undocumented immigrants– how will they be treated by this new administration? Maria Rodriguez of the Florida Immigrant Coalition explains what’s at stake.
And there’s hope that Biden’s 1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan could provide a shot in the arm for the economy. We’ll discuss the details with economists Sean Snaith and Hank Fishkind.
