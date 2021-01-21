 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: What Biden’s First 100 Days Could Mean For Central Florida’s COVID-19 Fight; The Economy & Immigration

by (WMFE)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS | More

The Biden-Harris administration inherits some huge challenges- including the twin threats of the pandemic and the recession. On this episode of Intersection, we’ll look at what the first 100 days of the new administration could mean for Central Florida. 

Dr. Amesh Adalja of Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security; Justin Senior with the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida and WMFE health reporter Abe Aboraya join us to discuss the coronavirus response- policy and logistics. Can this administration deliver on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days? 

After the roller coaster of the last four years for recipients of the Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals policy– and for undocumented immigrants– how will they be treated by this new administration? Maria Rodriguez of the Florida Immigrant Coalition explains what’s at stake. 

And there’s hope that Biden’s 1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan could provide a shot in the arm for the economy. We’ll discuss the details with economists Sean Snaith and Hank Fishkind.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP