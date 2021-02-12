 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Intersection: Wells’Built Museum Celebrates 20th Anniversary; Dr. Obi Nwakanma Talks Poetry & Literature; Marching Forward Showcases Legendary Band Director James ‘Chief’ Wilson

by (WMFE)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

The Wells’Built museum in Orlando celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. As one of the few hotels in the South where African Americans could stay during segregation, the Wells’Built hosted activists, artists and athletes- like Ray Charles, Jackie Robinson and Thurgood Marshall. 

On this episode of Intersection, host Matthew Peddie talks with Elizabeth Thompson- who’s on the board of the Association to Preserve African American Society, History, and Tradition- about the last two decades of the museum and what comes next. 

Plus, UCF professor of English and Africana Dr. Obi Nwakanma discusses the links between African literature and African American literature- and the role of poetry in society. 

And- ‘Marching Forward’ is a documentary produced by the University of Central Florida- about two high school marching bands in segregated Orlando in 1964- and the two band directors- James Chief Wilson at Jones High and Del Keiffner at Edgewater High. 

We talk to Dr. Carl MaultsBy, one of the composers for the movie who was part of the Jones High band in 1964, and Nina Wilson Jones, ‘Chief’ Jones’s daughter- about the legacy of this legendary band director. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP