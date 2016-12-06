 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Volusia’s New Sheriff, Stealth Learning At The Science Center, & Orlando’s Ballet

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

On January 1, Mike Chitwood takes over as Volusia County sheriff.

He’s been the chief of police in Daytona Beach for 10 years. As sheriff he’ll oversee law enforcement in a growing, and increasingly diverse county and he says he wants his deputies to reflect that diversity.

Chitwood sits down with Intersection to talk about how he plans to engage with the community and back up deputies as they answer calls.

Then, we take a look at the Orlando Science Center’s revamped Kids Town: the interactive exhibit for toddlers to elementary school kids that wraps up science in a theme-park style entertainment package. Science Center president JoAnn Newman and vice president of education Heather Norton chat about overcoming obstacles to STEM education.
And the Orlando Ballet’s getting ready for its annual performance of the Nutcracker. Artistic Director Robert Hill explains what keeps the crowds coming back to this holiday favorite and the kinds of performances he sees in the ballet’s future.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP