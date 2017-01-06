Intersection: Violence In Central Florida, Democratic Black Caucus Of Florida, Percussionist Thad Anderson

Apopka and Pine Hills residents are fed up with violent crime.

After a spate of shootings last year, faith leaders and others called for a stop to the violence. A task force was formed, and last week they released their report.

Ahead on Intersection, we’ll talk about what the task force found… what’s it going to take to tackle violent crime, and how much it will cost. And we want to hear from you too- our phone lines are open.

Then, the Florida Democratic Party will elect a new chair a week from tomorrow. The Democratic Black Caucus of Florida has some ideas about what they want the next party chair to focus on, and Friday they’ll interview candidates for the job. We talk to caucus president Henry Crespo Senior about the party’s future.

And, when Thad Anderson sees a junkyard, he sees musical potential. We visit the University of Central Florida composer and percussionist and talk about his quest for new instruments and new sounds… and hear the music he wrote while riding SunRail.