Intersection: Video Games & Violence; Faith & Trauma; Soccer Update

by (WMFE)

Two mass shootings in the space of 24 hours in El Paso Texas and Dayton Ohio shocked the nation and sent lawmakers scrambling for answers. Some have placed the blame on violent video games and other media. 

On this episode of Intersection, we talk to a Stetson University associate professor of Psychology Chris Ferguson about why policymakers point the finger at violent video games, and whether there’s a link between virtual violence and real life violence. 

Then– in the aftermath of acts of violence like the shootings over the weekend– many turn to their faith for comfort, answers– and action. We’ll revisit a conversation with the three wise guys– Rabbi Steve Engel, Imam Muhammad Musri and Reverend Bryan Fullwider– about faith in the face of trauma. 

And– on the heels of the MLS all-star game, we talk to Orlando Sentinel sports editor Iliana Limon-Romero about whether Orlando City can go all the way the playoffs this season, and the impact of the World Cup bump on fan following for the Orlando Pride. And 90.7’s Talia Blake talks with the Jamaican women’s soccer team captain– and UCF Knight– Konya Plummer. 


