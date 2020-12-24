Intersection: Vegetarian Holiday Food; Limbitless Solutions Debuts New Arms; Orlando Singer-Songwriter Chloe Hogan

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



During the holidays- food becomes a focal point for celebration. But while the traditional images of the holiday table may include a roasted ham or turkey as the centerpiece- for many, plant based food takes center stage. In Central Florida a growing roster of restaurants are offering vegetarian and vegan holiday dining options.

On this episode of Intersection, WMFE’s Matthew Peddie chat with chefs Shaun Noonan and Hari Pulapaka- and restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara about the elevation of plant based food- and holiday dining during the pandemic.

Orlando based non-profit Limbitless Solutions continues its mission to re-imagine the world of prosthetic limbs. We’ll talk to president and CEO Albert Manero about his new partnership with video game companies- and about plans to expand in 2021.

This year Chloe Hogan found herself on the biggest stage of her career so far- making it to the knockout round of NBC’s The Voice.

The singer songwriter from Orlando talks to Intersection about competing and performing through the pandemic in November.