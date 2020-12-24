 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Vegetarian Holiday Food; Limbitless Solutions Debuts New Arms; Orlando Singer-Songwriter Chloe Hogan

by (WMFE)

During the holidays- food becomes a focal point for celebration. But while the traditional images of the holiday table may include a roasted ham or turkey as the centerpiece- for many, plant based food takes center stage. In Central Florida a growing roster of restaurants are offering vegetarian and vegan holiday dining options. 

On this episode of Intersection, WMFE’s Matthew Peddie chat with chefs Shaun Noonan and Hari Pulapaka- and restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara about the elevation of plant based food- and holiday dining during the pandemic. 

Orlando based non-profit Limbitless Solutions continues its mission to re-imagine the world of prosthetic limbs. We’ll talk to president and CEO Albert Manero about his new partnership with video game companies- and about plans to expand in 2021.

This year Chloe Hogan found herself on the biggest stage of her career so far- making it to the knockout round of NBC’s The Voice. 

The singer songwriter from Orlando talks to Intersection about competing and performing through the pandemic in November. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

