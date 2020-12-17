 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Unpacking The Vaccination Effort; Pandemics And Literature; Opera Returns To The Stage

by (WMFE)

This week, Central Florida got its first 20,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Doctors and nurses on the front lines fighting the pandemic are also the first to receive the vaccine in Florida. 

On this episode of Intersection, host Matthew Peddie talks with WMFE health reporter Abe Aboraya about the science, logistics and the PR campaign behind the massive vaccination effort getting underway.

A mysterious, deadly disease spreading like wildfire; fear and speculation about its origins and how to treat it; and swirling misinformation and mistrust of the authorities. Sounds a lot the coronavirus pandemic but in this case it was the bubonic plague that swept through Europe in the Middle Ages. Rollins College English professor Jana Mathews joins the program to talk about how our response to this pandemic resonates with the literary records of past plagues.  

And– zoom and other online tech helped performers get through the summer. But nothing beats singing live in front of an audience. Opera Orlando executive director Gabriel Preisser talks about the opera’s return to the stage tonight at the Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

