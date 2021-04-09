 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Intersection: Unpacking The Anti-Riot Bill; What Medicaid Expansion Would Mean For Florida

by (WMFE)

Frank Torres (l) and Dick Batchelor. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Proponents of HB1- the so-called anti-riot bill- say it protects free speech and guards against looting. Opponents say it criminalizes protest. 

On this episode of Intersection, we talk with political analysts Frank Torres and Dick Batchelor about the anti-riot bill and other controversial bills in the legislative session.

Plus- some healthcare advocates say it’s just a matter of time before medicaid expansion happens in the sunshine state. 

Health care is the second largest item in the budget: And The pandemic and recent federal incentives have reignited the debate in Florida on whether or not to expand Medicaid. 

We’ll talk with WMFE health reporter Abe Aboraya, Robin Rudowitz with the Kaiser Family Foundation; Miriam Harmetz with the Florida Health Justice project and Anne Swerlick with the Florida Policy Institute -about the potential impact of expansion. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

