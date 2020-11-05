Intersection: Unpacking The 2020 Presidential Election

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



As the votes are tallied in the 2020 presidential election- all eyes are on the states where the race will be decided. And this time it’s not Florida in the national spotlight. Despite a couple minor technical glitches- including an internet outage at the supervisor of elections office in Osceola County- the election appears to have run smoothly- and as Governor Ron DeSantis proclaimed- put to rest the specter of the 2000 Bush v Gore recount.

Added to that- big turnout in Florida and in other states across the country as people voted- in spite of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On this episode of Intersection, we take a closer look at how the results matched up with the polling and what this election tells us about the sunshine state.

We’ll speak with UCF political science professor Aubrey Jewett and WUSF reporter Steve Newborn about the I-4 Corridor, turnout and the impact of the pandemic on the election.

Listen to part one of the show here:

Later in the show, Stetson University College of Law professor Ciara Torres Spelliscy, who specializes in election law, joins us for a deeper dive into how the legal wrangling over the vote in Pennsylvania, Georgia and other states is playing out.

Listen to part two of the show here: