Intersection: TSA Workplace Culture; Desmond Meade Makes Time 100 List; Violectric Riffs On Classic Rock

After the death of a Transportation Security Administration officer, Robert Henry, at Orlando International Airport in February, there’s been renewed scrutiny on what some employees have described as a culture of bullying at the TSA.

The union for TSA workers is calling on the agency to end the pattern of of bullying and retaliation… and congressional leaders are also looking into the TSA’s workplace culture.

On this episode of Intersection, we’re joined by 90.7’s Abe Aboraya and Danielle Prieur, who are digging deeper into the story. We’ll also hear from Congressman Darren Soto and union representative Debbie Hannah about the efforts to shine a spotlight on the workplace culture at TSA.

Time Magazine has named Desmond Meade one of its 100 most influential people in the world. Meade joins us for a conversation about his work to restore the voting rights of Floridians convicted of a felony who have served their sentences.

And we revisit an interview with Violectric- a group that puts the classical in classic rock.