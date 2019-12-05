 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: TSA Report; Paying Off Medical Debt; Orange County League Of Women Voters Celebrates 80 Years

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

An investigation by WMFE this year into the death of Rob Henry documented allegations the TSA agent was bullied by co-workers and targeted by management before he jumped to his death at Orlando International Airport. 

A TSA report obtained by WMFE reveals more about what led to his death, but friends and family say they still have questions. 

On this episode of Intersection reporters Danielle Prieur and Abe Aboraya discuss what’s in the report, the reaction from family, friends and former co-workers of Rob Henry, and what TSA has done to try and change workplace culture after Henry’s death. 

Just before Thanksgiving, 1,300 families in Lakeland were mailed letters to let them know their medical debts had been paid. 

The congregation of Access Church partnered with a non-profit to figure out how much medical debt there was among Lakeland residents with incomes below 50 per cent of the federal poverty line, and paid off about half of it, to the tune of one point six million dollars. 

We talk to lead Pastor Jason Burns about how the church’s act of generosity has struck a chord with people across the country. 

And the League of Women Voters of Orange County has a new book out, celebrating the legacy of an organization that’s been advocating for political engagement for 80 years. We’ll chat to past and current league presidents Linda Chapin and Sandi Vidal about the league’s voter advocacy. 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP