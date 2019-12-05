Intersection: TSA Report; Paying Off Medical Debt; Orange County League Of Women Voters Celebrates 80 Years

An investigation by WMFE this year into the death of Rob Henry documented allegations the TSA agent was bullied by co-workers and targeted by management before he jumped to his death at Orlando International Airport.

A TSA report obtained by WMFE reveals more about what led to his death, but friends and family say they still have questions.

On this episode of Intersection reporters Danielle Prieur and Abe Aboraya discuss what’s in the report, the reaction from family, friends and former co-workers of Rob Henry, and what TSA has done to try and change workplace culture after Henry’s death.

Just before Thanksgiving, 1,300 families in Lakeland were mailed letters to let them know their medical debts had been paid.

The congregation of Access Church partnered with a non-profit to figure out how much medical debt there was among Lakeland residents with incomes below 50 per cent of the federal poverty line, and paid off about half of it, to the tune of one point six million dollars.

We talk to lead Pastor Jason Burns about how the church’s act of generosity has struck a chord with people across the country.

And the League of Women Voters of Orange County has a new book out, celebrating the legacy of an organization that’s been advocating for political engagement for 80 years. We’ll chat to past and current league presidents Linda Chapin and Sandi Vidal about the league’s voter advocacy.