Intersection: Trust In The Media, Reporting On COVID-19 & Emergency Management In The Pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 150,000 Americans, tanked the economy and changed the way we live.

Every aspect of this catastrophe presents a challenge, from treating the disease to squashing the spread of the virus and dealing with the economic fallout.

Reporting on the pandemic has stretched the resources of news organizations… and there’s also politics and mistrust of the media complicating an already complex story.

On this episode of Intersection we’re joined by Jessica Malaty Rivera of the Covid Tracking Project about the challenge of reporting on the pandemic. Also joining the program is University of Central Florida Journalism instructor Rick Brunson about rebuilding trust in the media.

And– as tropical storm Isaias heads towards Florida, emergency managers are figuring out how to prepare for evacuations and shelters with the pandemic still surging- that means finding extra space for people to shelter while social distancing, and even spacing out the lines for people to fill up sandbags.

Seminole County emergency manager Alan Harris talks about the challenge of facing hurricane season during the pandemic. That’s ahead on Intersection, first the news.