Intersection: Tribal Nations Summit; Florida Classic; Duke Kahanamoku

Tribal leaders from across the United States met this week for the first Tribal Nations summit since 2016. On the agenda for the virtual summit hosted by the White House were public safety and justice, land and treaty rights and the impact of COVID-19 and climate change.

On this episode of Intersection we talk about takeaways from the summit for Florida tribes with the managing editor of Native News online, Valerie Vande Panne.

The Florida Classic is back. Florida A & M University and Bethune Cookman University square off in a contest for football- and marching band- supremacy. Joining Intersection to talk about the game are Florida A&M University Vice President and Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha, Bethune Cookman University Director of Athletics Reggie Theus, Bethune Cookman University football coach Terry Sims and Florida Blue Vice President for the Central Florida Region, Tony Jenkins.

And the Florida Surf Film Festival this weekend showcases a new documentary about the ‘father of modern surfing’ Hawaiian Duke Kahanamoku. Director Isaac Halasima joins Intersection along with Film Festival co-founder Kevin Miller to talk about bringing the story of this legendary American athlete to the big screen.