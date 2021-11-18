 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Tribal Nations Summit; Florida Classic; Duke Kahanamoku

by (WMFE)


Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS | More

Tribal leaders from across the United States met this week for the first Tribal Nations summit since 2016. On the agenda for the virtual summit hosted by the White House were public safety and justice, land and treaty rights and the impact of COVID-19 and climate change. 

On this episode of Intersection we talk about takeaways from the summit for Florida tribes with the managing editor of Native News online, Valerie Vande Panne. 

The Florida Classic is back. Florida A & M University and Bethune Cookman University square off in a contest for football- and marching band- supremacy. Joining Intersection to talk about the game are Florida A&M University Vice President and Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha, Bethune Cookman University Director of Athletics Reggie Theus, Bethune Cookman University football coach Terry Sims and Florida Blue Vice President for the Central Florida Region, Tony Jenkins. 

And the Florida Surf Film Festival this weekend showcases a new documentary about the ‘father of modern surfing’ Hawaiian Duke Kahanamoku. Director Isaac Halasima joins Intersection along with Film Festival co-founder Kevin Miller to talk about bringing the story of this legendary American athlete to the big screen. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

TOP