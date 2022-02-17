Intersection: Trayvon Martin, 10 years on; Miya Foundation; Black History & nerd culture

This month marks ten years since 17-year old Trayvon Martin was fatally shot by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman.

The unarmed Black teenager’s death sparked huge protests and shone a spotlight on Florida’s gun laws, the police and legal system.

Next week the WMFE News team takes a closer look at the Trayvon Martin case and how the community has changed.

On this episode of Intersection we talk with WMFE News Director LaToya Dennis and Morning Edition Host Nicole Darden Creston about the series and about Travyon Martin’s legacy.

Miya’s law- named for Valencia College student Miya Marcano who was slain in her apartment last year- is one way friends and family hope to honor her memory. WMFE Intern Allegra Montesano talks with Miya Foundation spokesperson Jodi Lewis about the law and other efforts to improve safety for apartment residents.

And NerdNight Orlando founder Ricardo Williams joins us to talk about MLK’s Star Trek fandom and other ways Black History Month can be viewed through the lens of nerd culture.