Intersection: Tourism, Solar Clothing And Music Law

Walt Disney World has just launched a fleet of drones that fly in formation for a nighttime light show. Meanwhile, virtual reality was one of the themes at the annual theme park industry association conference in Orlando this week.

So are virtual roller coasters the way of the future? Are they a substitute for the thrill of tearing around an actual roller coaster track? And with the ever-growing number of tourists descending on Orlando, what role does technology play in keeping them entertained and keeping them coming back?

Then, imagine plugging your phone into your jacket to charge it up or recharging your electric car just by leaving it in a sunny parking lot. A University of Central Florida professor of nanotechnology is working on a fiber that can store the energy of the sun and could one day be woven into clothing or coat the roof of a car. We’ll visit his lab to hear about the project.

And local musician and entertainment lawyer Kris Nichols talks about how he writes songs…and how catchy riffs can sometimes catch out the songwriter and lead to lawsuits.