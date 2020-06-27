 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Theme Park Reopening & Hospitality Workers; UCF President Alexander Cartwright

UCF president Alexander Cartwright. Image: WMFE / zoom

Theme parks are opening up – slowly. Universal and SeaWorld have opened their doors and Disney is planning to reopen next month, but that doesn’t mean everyone is going back to work. 

On this episode of Intersection, 90.7’s Matthew Peddie talks to Jeremy Haicken with Unite Here Local 737 about what the reopening means for thousands of food, beverage and hospitality workers. 

We’re also joined by Danielle Raniere, a server at one of the restaurants who’s part time and doesn’t know when she’ll be back at work. Raniere says it’s been a struggle to get any help from state or federal unemployment. 

Later in the show- UCF’s new president, Dr. Alexander Cartwright joins us for a conversation about his first months in the role. He started at the helm of Florida’s largest university right as the pandemic was impacting the US. 

Cartwright explains plans to bring people back to campus, concerns over the latest surge in coronavirus cases and some of the permanent changes brought about by the pandemic to how the university operates. 

And he talks about how the university is addressing systemic racism. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

