Intersection: Theme Park Reopening & Hospitality Workers; UCF President Alexander Cartwright

Theme parks are opening up – slowly. Universal and SeaWorld have opened their doors and Disney is planning to reopen next month, but that doesn’t mean everyone is going back to work.

On this episode of Intersection, 90.7’s Matthew Peddie talks to Jeremy Haicken with Unite Here Local 737 about what the reopening means for thousands of food, beverage and hospitality workers.

We’re also joined by Danielle Raniere, a server at one of the restaurants who’s part time and doesn’t know when she’ll be back at work. Raniere says it’s been a struggle to get any help from state or federal unemployment.

Later in the show- UCF’s new president, Dr. Alexander Cartwright joins us for a conversation about his first months in the role. He started at the helm of Florida’s largest university right as the pandemic was impacting the US.

Cartwright explains plans to bring people back to campus, concerns over the latest surge in coronavirus cases and some of the permanent changes brought about by the pandemic to how the university operates.

And he talks about how the university is addressing systemic racism.