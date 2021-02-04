Intersection: The Performing Arts And The Pandemic

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Facing a deadly virus that prevents large groups of people from gathering safely, artists in central Florida have found new ways to keep the performing arts alive.

While many have moved online- finding new audiences via zoom and other streaming platforms- live performances have resumed as well– with a difference.

On this episode of Intersection we talk with experts and entrepreneurs from Central Florida’s arts scene about pivoting to outdoor performances and socially distanced audiences. We’ll hear from Cole Nesmith with Creative City Project, Jim Helsinger with Orlando Shakes and Foster Cronin with the Doctor Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

How has the circus adapted to the pandemic? Ringling and Barnum and Bailey packed up its big top more than three years ago, but the circus lives on at smaller companies across the US. We’ll talk to former Ringling ringmaster Jonathan Lee Iverson. He’s now on the board of Omnium Circus, where he’s also the ringmaster. Iverson discusses Omnium’s mission to promote diversity in the circus, and taking the big top online.

And Tracey Conner with Michelee Puppets, has been helping kids cope with the uncertainty and stress of the pandemic- with a little help from her friends. We’ll meet with Tracey and her puppet Astrid- who have been hosting live puppet chats online over the past year.