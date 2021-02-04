 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: The Performing Arts And The Pandemic

by (WMFE)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS | More

Facing a deadly virus that prevents large groups of people from gathering safely, artists in central Florida have found new ways to keep the performing arts alive.

While many have moved online- finding new audiences via zoom and other streaming platforms- live performances have resumed as well– with a difference. 

On this episode of Intersection we talk with experts and entrepreneurs from Central Florida’s arts scene about pivoting to outdoor performances and socially distanced audiences. We’ll hear from Cole Nesmith with Creative City Project, Jim Helsinger with Orlando Shakes and Foster Cronin with the Doctor Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

How has the circus adapted to the pandemic? Ringling and Barnum and Bailey packed up its big top more than three years ago, but the circus lives on at smaller companies across the US.  We’ll talk to former Ringling ringmaster Jonathan Lee Iverson. He’s now on the board of Omnium Circus, where he’s also the ringmaster. Iverson discusses Omnium’s mission to promote diversity in the circus, and taking the big top online. 

And Tracey Conner  with Michelee Puppets, has been helping kids cope with the uncertainty and stress of the pandemic- with a little help from her friends. We’ll meet with Tracey and her puppet Astrid- who have been hosting live puppet chats online over the past year. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP