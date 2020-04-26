Intersection: The Pandemic’s Impact On Farmworkers; Medical Update; UnWineding

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Florida’s economy has taken a huge hit from the coronavirus pandemic. The shutdown of businesses and disruption to the supply chain has meant farmers can’t sell a lot of what they produce. So what does that mean for farmworkers?

On this episode of Intersection we talk to Antonio Tovar of the Farm Worker Association of Florida about the impact of the pandemic on the people who harvest the food we eat, many of whom are now out of work and unable to pay rent.

Health leaders are cautiously optimistic that the peak of the pandemic for Florida may have passed. We talk to 90.7’s health reporter Abe Aboraya about how one Central Florida hospital system has handled hundreds of COVID-19 cases- including new therapies they’re using to try and treat the disease.

So much of Central Florida’s economy is tied to hospitality. It’s not just big theme parks and hotels closing -restaurants and bars are struggling to survive too. Orlando wine blog creator Judith Smelser is following the lives of three people working in the wine and hospitality business as they navigate the pandemic- she joins us to chat about her podcast- UnWineding.