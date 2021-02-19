 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: The Pandemic’s Impact On Education

Experts think a whole generation of children could be affected by the problems thrown up by the pandemic- and those problems are worse for students already at risk. 

The special statewide reporting project Class of COVID-19: an education crisis for Florida’s vulnerable students examines the barriers to education amplified by the pandemic, including poverty, housing, hunger, internet access and fear of deportation. 

On this episode of Intersection, host Matthew Peddie talks with WLRN’s Jessica Bakeman who edited the project and WMFE’s Amy Green who reported on kids falling behind with online learning. 

Then- a conversation with Adam Meyer, director of Inclusive Education Services at the University of Central Florida about how the pandemic may force a paradigm shift as colleges and universities rethink how courses are designed and presented for students with disabilities. 

And- an Orlando elementary school tackles the pandemic head on. Seth Daub, principal of Catalina Elementary; Rose Simon, who has three children attending the school, and Sandra Upson, who wrote about the school for WIRED– join the show for a conversation about living and learning with the pandemic. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

