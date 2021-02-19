Intersection: The Pandemic’s Impact On Education

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Experts think a whole generation of children could be affected by the problems thrown up by the pandemic- and those problems are worse for students already at risk.

The special statewide reporting project Class of COVID-19: an education crisis for Florida’s vulnerable students examines the barriers to education amplified by the pandemic, including poverty, housing, hunger, internet access and fear of deportation.

On this episode of Intersection, host Matthew Peddie talks with WLRN’s Jessica Bakeman who edited the project and WMFE’s Amy Green who reported on kids falling behind with online learning.

Then- a conversation with Adam Meyer, director of Inclusive Education Services at the University of Central Florida about how the pandemic may force a paradigm shift as colleges and universities rethink how courses are designed and presented for students with disabilities.

And- an Orlando elementary school tackles the pandemic head on. Seth Daub, principal of Catalina Elementary; Rose Simon, who has three children attending the school, and Sandra Upson, who wrote about the school for WIRED– join the show for a conversation about living and learning with the pandemic.