Intersection Podcast


Intersection: The Pandemic Surge; Citizen Police Review Boards

by (WMFE)

Florida coronavirus cases have spiked in the last week. Image: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard screenshot

Orange County hit the 10,000 case mark for coronavirus this week, but Central Florida health experts say mask mandates may be having an impact on slowing the surge. 

With July 4th around the corner- city and county leaders have cancelled large scale fireworks events- keen to avoid the gatherings like Memorial Day that they believe triggered the latest wave of COIVD-19 cases. 

Joining Intersection host Matthew Peddie to discuss the surge and the response- both in Florida and across the country- are Dr. Amesh  Adalja  with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and WMFE health reporter Abe Aboraya. 

Later in the show: Citizens Police Review Boards are in the headlines as cities grapple with the issue of police reform following the wave of nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice. Caila Coleman with the Orlando’s Citizens Police Review Board joins the program to explain the role of the board and how it could help shape reform.


