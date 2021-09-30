Intersection: The Magic Kingdom Turns 50

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
This week Walt Disney World kicks off more than a year of celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of the Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney didn’t live to see his dream for a Florida theme park become a reality but his vision has transformed the region’s economy, landscape and culture. 

On this episode of Intersection we take a closer look at the impact of Disney on Central Florida, 50 years on from the opening of the Magic Kingdom. 

WMFE’s Talia Blake talks with author Aaron Goldberg about Walt’s vision for the theme park and what Orlando might look like without Disney. 

Theme park writer Seth Kubersky discusses the 50th anniversary celebrations and how Disney taps into nostalgia to keep guests coming back. 

George Wallace, executive director of the LGBT+ Center, reflects on Walt Disney World’s role in LGBTQ+ rights in Central Florida. 

And we listen back to an interview about how Disney’s approach to food influenced the design of his original theme park in California. 

 


