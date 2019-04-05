Intersection: The Latest Bid For Puerto Rican Statehood; Joanie Holzer Schirm On Her Father’s Legacy; Concert Photographer Jen Cray

There’s a push on capitol hill to make Puerto Rico the 51st state. The bill introduced by congressman Darren Soto, a Democrat from Central Florida, has bipartisan support.

But there’s pushback from some who say a statehood bill ignores the will of the residents of Puerto Rico.

On this episode of Intersection we talk to Soto about why he thinks this path to statehood would be the best option for Puerto Rico. And we hear from Marcos Vilar, president and executive director of Alianza for progress, who says the bill is not the way to go.

Author Joanie Holzer Schirm says her father was a gifted storyteller. But the story of his escape from Nazi occupied Czechoslovakia had to wait until after his death in 2000. Schirm wrote her new book- My Dear Boy- with the help of a trove of letters and other documents about her father. She tells Intersection that the story of Oswald Holzer’s escape from the Nazis, how he met his wife, and the new life they made in Florida- still resonates today.

And we revisit a conversation with music photographer Jen Cray, whose love affair with rock music began as a 4 year old when her parents took her to an REO Speedwagon concert