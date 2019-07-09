 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: The Kindgdon Keepers, Studying Lightning & Battling The Toxic Bufo Toad

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

For 15 years, author Ridley Pearson has been going behind the scenes at Disney World, doing research for his series of adventure novels for young readers called “The Kingdom Keepers.” Pearson says the series has given him a view of Disney that not many visitors to the theme park get to see.

A conversation with Ridley Pearson about how writing for kids has sharpened his skills in other genres. And we’ll chat about the supergroup he’s in– writers like Stephen King and Amy Tan who get together to play classic rock.

Then, summertime is thunderstorm time. Florida is the lightning capital of the country and according to the National Weather Service, more people die from lightning strikes in Florida each year than any other state. Researcher Amitabh Nag at the Florida Institute of Technology talks about the latest research: what we do — and don’t — know about lightning.

And, an invasive cane toad that first appeared in South Florida is hopping North. The Bufo toad which secretes a substance that’s toxic to dogs and cats has been spotted in Central Florida — and that has pet owners worried. We’ll talk to Jeannine Tilford, a high school science teacher who started toad busters after she realized there was nothing being done to curb the toxic toads. Tilford says her business is growing as the toad population booms.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP