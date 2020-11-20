 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: The Future Of The Affordable Care Act; A Look Back At NASA In The Trump Era

by (WMFE)

If the Affordable Care Act is ruled unconstitutional, Florida stands to lose more than any other state in the country.

On this episode of Intersection, we’re talking about President Barack Obama’s signature health care law- the future of which is in the hands of the Supreme Court, even as coronavirus cases surge and millions of Americans face unemployment and the loss of health insurance. 

And while the law’s future is uncertain, one thing is clear: Now is the time to enroll if you need health insurance next year. Open Enrollment runs now through December 15th.  

We’ll speak with 90.7 Health Reporter Abe Aboraya; Tony Jenkins, the Central Florida Market President for Florida Blue; and Anne Packham, the Marketplace Project Director at Primary Care Access Network.

A new administration will mean changes for NASA. Administrator Jim Bridenstine says he won’t stick around under a new president. 

For a look back at what NASA achieved under the Trump-Pence administration- including establishing Space Force-  and what we might expect under a Biden-Harris administration– we turn to Laura Forsyck, the owner of space consulting firm Astralytical. 


