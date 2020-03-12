 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


Intersection: The Florida Presidential Preference Primary

by (WMFE)

The presidential election is just months away, and Florida is expected to play a key role in deciding the next president of the United States. 

WMFE has teamed up with WUSF public media in Tampa to bring you coverage of the issues that are important to residents along the I-4 Corridor– in a collaboration we’re calling I-4 Votes. 

On this episode of Intersection, 90.7’s Matthew Peddie talks to WUSF’s Mary Shedden and Steve Newborn– and 90.7’s Abe Aboraya about the I-4 Votes collaboration, and how we plan to connect with you– the voters– in the coming months. 

Then– former Vice President Joe Biden’s delegate lead over Senator Bernie Sanders is widening in the Democratic primary. 

A lot of delegates are still up for grabs though, and Sanders is staying in the race. 

We’ll talk to political commentators Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres about what’s at stake in Florida’s primary. 

And– former US representative Gwen Graham has thrown her support behind Joe Biden. She explains why she thinks Biden is the best pick for the Democratic party right now. 


