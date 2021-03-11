 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: The Epidemiology Of The Pandemic, One Year On; Mental Health And COVID-19; Vaccine Disparity

by (WMFE)

One year ago this week, Central Florida recorded its first coronavirus case. After a long twelve months, vaccines are becoming more widely available and cases are beginning to decline from their peak over the winter.

This week on Intersection, host Matthew Peddie talks with WMFE health reporter Abe Aboraya ad Dr. Ali Mokdad with the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation about what we’ve learned from the pandemic- and the work that’s still ahead to try and conquer coronavirus. 

Then- a closer look at the pandemic’s impact on mental health. Eric Welch with the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greater Orlando joins us to talk about how the pandemic has highlighted importance of mental health over the last year. 

And even as people are being vaccinated- there are still disparities in distribution. Some of the communities that are struggling to get access to vaccines are the same communities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19. Orlando City Commissioner Bakari Burns and Jasmine Burney Clark with Equal Ground Education Fund join us to discuss how they’re trying to get vaccines to residents who need them most. 


