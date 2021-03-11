Intersection: The Epidemiology Of The Pandemic, One Year On; Mental Health And COVID-19; Vaccine Disparity

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



One year ago this week, Central Florida recorded its first coronavirus case. After a long twelve months, vaccines are becoming more widely available and cases are beginning to decline from their peak over the winter.

This week on Intersection, host Matthew Peddie talks with WMFE health reporter Abe Aboraya ad Dr. Ali Mokdad with the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation about what we’ve learned from the pandemic- and the work that’s still ahead to try and conquer coronavirus.

Then- a closer look at the pandemic’s impact on mental health. Eric Welch with the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greater Orlando joins us to talk about how the pandemic has highlighted importance of mental health over the last year.

And even as people are being vaccinated- there are still disparities in distribution. Some of the communities that are struggling to get access to vaccines are the same communities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19. Orlando City Commissioner Bakari Burns and Jasmine Burney Clark with Equal Ground Education Fund join us to discuss how they’re trying to get vaccines to residents who need them most.