Intersection Podcast


Intersection: the economy in 2021; urban farming; using art to combat the stigma of drug addiction

by (WMFE)


Rising inflation, supply chain issues and the looming threat of the pandemic- these have been some of the defining factors of the economy in 2021. 

So what’s the outlook for 2022, two years after the pandemic threw a wrench in the economy? 

On this episode of Intersection we take a look back at the year that was and explore what’s ahead with PNC economist Abbey Omodunbi. 

Two years ago, Ray Warthen broke ground on an urban farm in the heart of Parramore. Now the farm is producing crops from eggplant to okra… and honey. We’ll hear from Warthen about Infinite Zion farms and how he’s working to create an oasis of fresh produce in a food desert. 

And a new exhibition opening at the Orange County Regional History Center next year aims to help end the stigma of drug addiction by telling the stories of people who have died from from substance use disorder. 

Theresa Clower, whose son died of a Fentanyl overdose in 2018, started drawing portraits of others who have died from overdoses to help process her grief. 


Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand.

