Intersection: The Economic Impact Of the Pandemic; Coronavirus Projections; Opera During The Shutdown

The peak of coronavirus cases isn’t expected to hit Florida for another two weeks- but already the economic pain of the pandemic is being felt statewide.

On this episode of Intersection, we talk to US Rep. Darren Soto about what the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package means for Floridians.

Soto also reflects on Vermont Senator Bernie Sander’s impact on the Democratic presidential primary campaign.

Then 90.7 Health reporter Abe Aboraya talks with Dr. Ali Mokdad from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, about the science behind coronavirus projections and about the huge challenge of treating COVID-19 patients.

And Opera Orlando director Gabriel Preisser hasn’t gone out on his balcony to serenade his neighbors- yet. He’s still figuring out how to keep the opera company afloat while performances are suspended. Preisser joins us to discuss the challenge of keeping the performing arts going during the pandemic.