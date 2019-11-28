 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Thanksgiving Food; Pet Ownership; Timucua Arts Foundation

Thanksgiving is a time to get together with friends and family- and a celebration of food. Hari Pulapaka calls this week “America’s food holiday.” Pulapaka is the executive chef at Cress Restaurant in Deland, and this week on Intersection we revisit a conversation where we take a closer look at the Traditional thanksgiving feast, from the turkey to the trimmings and what it means to celebrate Thanksgiving without meat.

How can you tell if your hamster’s unhappy? Is a loving home enough to help a dog from a troubled past change its behavior? Do pets grieve? And what kind of emotional toll does the work of a veterinarian take on the people who care for pets? 

Listen back to a conversation with veterinarian Dr. Lynn Honeckmann, and Tom Bohn with the North American Veterinary Community about the role of pets in American society– the money we spend on pets, and the human animal bond. 

And Benoit Glazer built a concert hall in his house. The co-founder of the Timucua Arts Foundation has even more ambitious plans for a floating concert hall. Earlier this year we sat down with Glazer for a conversation about how artists and musicians are beating a path to the door of his unique concert venue and how the boat he calls Benoit’s Arc would make classical music even more accessible.


Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand.

